Clarkson (LON:CKN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,132 ($55.88) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.47) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($60.45) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.47) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,157.43 ($56.22).

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 3,430 ($46.38) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,420 ($32.72) and a one year high of GBX 4,225 ($57.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,657.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,675.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

