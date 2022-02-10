Clay B. Siegall Sells 17,043 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $141.41. 1,421,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $192.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Seagen by 543.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagen by 63.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

