Clay B. Siegall Sells 17,043 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $141.41. 1,421,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $192.79.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Seagen by 543.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagen by 63.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
