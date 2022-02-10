Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) PT Lowered to $7.00

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 231.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLVR. reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

CLVR opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves in the second quarter valued at $666,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

