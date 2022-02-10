CloakCoin Price Up 50.6% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $4,543.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015339 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008811 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,760,891 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.