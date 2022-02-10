Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.24. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 28,844 shares changing hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $111,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

