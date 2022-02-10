CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $250.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CME. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.38.

Shares of CME traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.59. 22,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.12. CME Group has a 1 year low of $179.69 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

