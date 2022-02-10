Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been assigned a $64.00 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

KO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.39. 1,538,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,222,119. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

