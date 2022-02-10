Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.440-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Coca-Cola also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.44-2.46 EPS.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $263.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

