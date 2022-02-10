Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $71.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.94.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

