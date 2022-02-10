Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 26,343 Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares during the period.

Shares of BTA stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

