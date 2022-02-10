Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $137,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $99.25 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

