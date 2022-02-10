Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $452,000 in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,568 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

