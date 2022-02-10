Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

