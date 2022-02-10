Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,504,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workday by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,467,000 after purchasing an additional 429,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Workday by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 648,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,474,000 after purchasing an additional 339,067 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $243.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.83. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,705.30, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

