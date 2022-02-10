Cohu Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,260 call options on the company. This is an increase of 900% compared to the typical volume of 426 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after buying an additional 1,113,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter worth about $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1,500.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after buying an additional 794,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $12,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 372,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

