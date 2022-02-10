Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colfax by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Colfax by 36.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 114.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,648 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colfax by 18.5% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,728,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,153,000 after acquiring an additional 581,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.