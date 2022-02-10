Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Sells C$321,013.70 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Katherine M. Lee sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.03, for a total value of C$321,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,513,350.30.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

