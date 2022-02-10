Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 74,939 shares.The stock last traded at $156.26 and had previously closed at $155.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.08.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.