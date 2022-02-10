Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.88

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLBK. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.