Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Cut by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 74.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 117.5% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 419,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,374,363. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $225.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

