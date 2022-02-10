Comparing Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -12.08% -21.14% -13.09% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mogo and AMTD International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $33.03 million 5.94 -$10.04 million ($0.12) -21.33 AMTD International $144.26 million 6.95 $136.63 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mogo and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 3 0 3.00 AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mogo presently has a consensus target price of $10.10, indicating a potential upside of 294.53%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than AMTD International.

Volatility & Risk

Mogo has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMTD International beats Mogo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and the management of an investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

