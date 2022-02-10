Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. 6,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 72.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

