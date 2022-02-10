Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 33,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.13 ($0.07).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.37.

About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 24 restaurants and 6 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

