Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 33,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.13 ($0.07).
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.37.
About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)
