CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.40

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €53.40 ($61.38) and last traded at €54.90 ($63.10), with a volume of 293777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €54.10 ($62.18).

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($101.15) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($81.03) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($100.00) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($89.66) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.79 ($94.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 45.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of €64.09 and a 200 day moving average of €70.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

