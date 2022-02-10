Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.51. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 16,217 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 139.55% and a net margin of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
