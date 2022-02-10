Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.51. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 16,217 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 139.55% and a net margin of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth $757,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

