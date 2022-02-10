CONSOL Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

