CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $24.15

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $26.39. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 5,639 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,923,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,602,000 after acquiring an additional 102,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 804,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

