Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €90.54 ($104.07) and last traded at €89.42 ($102.78). 1,101,412 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €85.19 ($97.92).
The company’s fifty day moving average is €92.36 and its 200-day moving average is €100.77.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:CON)
