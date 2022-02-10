Contrasting Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Goldman Sachs BDC and The European Equity Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A The European Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and The European Equity Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 12.02 $176.11 million $2.45 8.33 The European Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than The European Equity Fund.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. The European Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The European Equity Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The European Equity Fund has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of The European Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The European Equity Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and The European Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 70.76% 13.20% 6.48% The European Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats The European Equity Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equity or equity-linked securities of companies. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI-EMU Index. It was formerly known as Germany Fund Inc. The European Equity Fund, Inc. was formed on July 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

