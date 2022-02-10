Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.97.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 26,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 999,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 126,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 609,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

