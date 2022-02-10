Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the quarter. Copa accounts for approximately 1.9% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 2.33% of Copa worth $80,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth about $436,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 30.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the second quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa during the second quarter worth $36,560,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

NYSE:CPA traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

