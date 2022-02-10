CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues Earnings Results

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. CoreCivic updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.700 EPS.

NYSE CXW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 33,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. CoreCivic has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CoreCivic by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

