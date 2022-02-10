CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 661 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $43.23. 5,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,405. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.