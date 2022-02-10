CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $275,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.73. 10,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.