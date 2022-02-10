CoreFirst Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

