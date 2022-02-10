CoreFirst Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

NYSE:DFS opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

