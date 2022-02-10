CoreFirst Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $439.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

