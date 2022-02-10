Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNR. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of CNR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. 1,173,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.03. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

