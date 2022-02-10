Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 217,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

