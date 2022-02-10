Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.380 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on OFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

