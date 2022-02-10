Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 317,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

