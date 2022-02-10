Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.54.

CTVA stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

