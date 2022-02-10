Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COTY opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Coty has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

