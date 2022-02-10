Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,805. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.54. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

Get Coty alerts:

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.