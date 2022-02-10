Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $11.30 on Monday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $13,674,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $7,350,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.