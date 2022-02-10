Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Raises Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 9.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after acquiring an additional 372,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 69,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,765.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Jamf by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

