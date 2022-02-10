Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $150.80 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The bank reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $9.94. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.