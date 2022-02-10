CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $190,137.66 and $33,652.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.