Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,145 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of EPR Properties worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

