Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.53% of Ellington Financial worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 844.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE:EFC opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.99. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.